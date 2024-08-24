Home > Entertainment > Celebrity All About Justin and Hailey Biber's Baby Name Meaning Both dad and baby have the initials JB. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 24 2024, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

It's the dawn of a new era. Justin Bieber is officially a dad! The pop star has welcomed a son with his wife Hailey. He announced the news of the baby's arrival via his Instagram on Aug. 23, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

In the sweet share, the proud papa included a photo of the model mom's hand touching their newborn's tiny foot. The couple also gave fans what they really wanted: The baby's name. Let's unpack the meaning of Justin Bieber's baby name meaning below.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber's baby name is Jack Blues. What's the meaning?

So that we don't have to wait — or speculate — the "Ghost" singer shared the couple's baby's name in the announcement of his birth. Drum roll please... the first child of Justin and Hailey is named Jack Blues Bieber.

Jack is of course a fairly common boy name and means "God is gracious" per Nameberry. As fans know, Justin and Hailey are quite religious, with the former child star telling GQ in 2021 about his life, "I have a wife who I adore, who I feel comforted by. I feel safe. I feel like my relationship with God is wonderful." It's likely that there is a connection to their faith with their son's name.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Jack was the 14th most popular baby name for boys in the United States in 2023, per the Social Security Administration. That's a slight change from 2021, when Jack was the 11th most popular baby name for boys. The name may have special meaning for the couple, as the new dad's own father's name is Jeremy Jack Bieber, per LADBible.

As for Justin Bieber's baby's middle name meaning, the star parents have not yet shared why they chose it, but fans think they have discovered a connection between the singer's own name and that of his new son. Both dad and baby have the initials JB.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey Bieber's middle names have been used to market brands.

The top-selling artist's middle name is Drew, a moniker he used as inspiration for his clothing line, Drew House, per W Magazine. Hailey's middle name, Rhode, is also the inspiration for her skincare line. As she previously explained, "Rhode is my middle name, it's my mother's middle name, and I believe it's also her grandmother's middle name so it is a name passed down."

Article continues below advertisement

Could the middle name Blues be intended as a potential name for a brand inspired by baby Bieber in the future? Perhaps, Blues Baby? Would it be so unheard of for a celebrity to use their child's name in branding? Take the Honest brand, created by Jessica Alba, whose daughter's name is Honor (her other kids are Hayes and Haven, so clearly the star has a thing for the letter "H").