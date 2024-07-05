Home > Entertainment Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Have Welcomed Their First Baby — Have They Shared a Name? "Mom, Dad, and baby are happy and healthy," Vanessa shared. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 5 2024, Published 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 4, 2024, Vanessa Hudgens took to her Instagram story to confirm that her first baby with husband Cole Tucker had been born. However, it wasn't a joyful post. The star shared the disappointment of her family that they were not able to be the first ones to share the news — TMZ reported on it first, publishing photos of Vanessa and her family leaving the hospital with the baby.

"Despite all of that," Vanessa said, "Mom, Dad, and baby are happy and healthy." Because Vanessa is such a beloved icon, many fans want to know more about this new bundle of joy. Have the new parents revealed a name?

Source: Getty Images

Have Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker shared their new baby's name?

Now that the news has broken, fans are excited to learn more about this brand-new addition to Vanessa and Cole's family. However, the new parents have not yet revealed the baby's name or sex with the public. Other than her Instagram story, Vanessa has not posted anything about her birth experience yet. In fact, her latest social media post was a birthday tribute to her husband, MLB player Cole Tucker, whose birthday seems to have fallen on the same day that their baby was born, according to TMZ.

Source: Instagram/@vanessahudgens

In the comments section of Vanessa's birthday post for Cole, fans have shared the parents' frustration about their birth being reported without their consent. "I'm sorry that your privacy was invaded," one fan wrote. "It's not fair. You deserve as much privacy as anyone else. The paparazzi is cruel. Wishing you and your family well."

Another fan said, "Congratulations Vanessa, wish you could [have] kept this moment for you, but paparazzi are always chasing you. Hope you will be happy with that tiny baby."