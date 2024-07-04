Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Angela Simmons Comes From a Famous Family — Meet Her Siblings Her fifth sibling, Victoria Anne, tragically died the same day she was born from a birth defect. By Sarah Kester Jul. 4 2024, Published 4:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Angela Simmons comes from a prominent family. The fashion designer and TV personality is the daughter of Run-DMC founder Joseph Simmons and Valerie Vaughn. As the former couple's second eldest child, she was born on September 18, 1987. Angela is also known for having five siblings, all of which appeared on the family’s reality TV series, Run’s House. From 2005 to 2009, the show followed Joseph and his wife Justine as they raised their large brood.

Some of the siblings also appear on WeTV's Growing Up Hip Hop. So, who exactly are Angela Simmons's siblings? Read on to learn more about this famous clan.

Who are Angela Simmons's siblings?

Angela comes from a prominent family with four siblings: Vanessa, Joseph Simmons Jr., Daniel Dwayne “Diggy,” Russell Simmons II, and stepsister Miley Justin. Angela also had another sister: Victoria Anne Simmons. Tragically, Victoria died the same day she was born from a birth defect.

All of the siblings have their own interesting lives and careers. Vanessa, 40, is the eldest sister. She is best known as an actress and entrepreneur. She runs U4IA, a beauty and wellness platform. She has a daughter, Ava Marie, with her longtime boyfriend, Mike Wayans.

Joseph “Jojo” Simmons Jr. is the family’s third child. The 34-year-old appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop. He also has a business spirit that has helped him found companies, such as Whos House Entertainment and Three Is For. He has an impressive net worth of over $2 million.

Daniel Dwayne “Diggy” goes by his stage name. The 29-year-old has been making music for over a decade. His brother, Russell Simmons II “Russy," describes himself as a “screenwriter and actor” on his Instagram. Since Miley is still a teen, not much is known about her online.

Angela is close with her siblings.

They supported her following the death of her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson. In 2018, Sutton lost his life to gun violence when he was shot 18 times outside his home in Atlanta. The pair shared a son, Sutton Joseph. While Angela was mourning, her family rallied around her. “It’s been hard, but she’s very strong just like we were born to be and raised to be,” Jojo told Essence. “And she has to stay strong for SJ,” he said, referring to his nephew.

