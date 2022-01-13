'Growing up Hip Hop' Star Jojo Simmons' Net Worth Will Continue to Grow in 2022

Over the years, Jojo has followed his father’s footsteps by also being a member of a rap group, Team Blackout. Not to mention, he is also one of the stars of the WETV hit show, Growing up Hip Hop. And while Jojo has had a few brushes with the law over the years, these days he’s on the straight and narrow. Now that Season 7 of the series has hit the small screen, fans are intrigued to learn more about the star. For starters, what is Jojo Simmons’ net worth? Here’s the tea.