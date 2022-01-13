'Growing up Hip Hop' Star Jojo Simmons' Net Worth Will Continue to Grow in 2022

'Growing up Hip Hop' Star Jojo Simmons' Net Worth Will Continue to Grow in 2022By Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 13 2022, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
It goes without saying that Jojo Simmons is the true definition of growing up in hip-hop. Known as the oldest son of the iconic Reverend Run, one of the founding members of the legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC, the bloodline comes with talent and major expectations.
Over the years, Jojo has followed his father’s footsteps by also being a member of a rap group, Team Blackout. Not to mention, he is also one of the stars of the WETV hit show, Growing up Hip Hop. And while Jojo has had a few brushes with the law over the years, these days he’s on the straight and narrow. Now that Season 7 of the series has hit the small screen, fans are intrigued to learn more about the star. For starters, what is Jojo Simmons’ net worth? Here’s the tea.
Jojo Simmons will likely see his net worth increase in 2022.
At the time of writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Jojo has accumulated a net worth of $2 million so far. This figure is a combination of his work as a rapper, producer, and reality television star. After joining the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop in Season 4 in a supporting role, he was promoted to a full-time spot in Season 5 and has been a major contributor to the storylines on the series. So, it's safe to asume that his net worth will grow over time.
Jojo Simmons
Rapper, producer, and reality TV star
Net worth: $2 million
Jojo Simmons is a rapper, producer, and reality TV personality. He has gained fame for being the eldest son of Rev. Run and appearing on the show Run's House and Growing up Hip Hop.
Birth date: Sept. 29, 1989
Birthname: Joseph Simmons Jr.
Birthplace: New York, NY
Father: Joseph Ward Simmons
Mother: Valerie Vaughn
Marriages: Tanice Amira Simmons (m. 2019)
Children: One daughter born in 2016 and a son in 2021
Education: Northern Highlands Regional High
Jojo and Tanice will go through minor debates on Season 7 of ‘Growing up Hip Hop.’
Marriage takes hard work and determination to uphold. While Jojo and Tanice are madly in love with one another, no relationship is perfect — and Season 7 is showing that the couple has a few kinks to iron out.
On Season 7, Episode 1, Jojo and Tanice get into a disagreement about their work lives, as shared by the blog site The Reality TV Source. Tanice felt that she had to put her career aspirations to the side at one time, and she doesn’t want the same thing to happen again since she just gave birth to the couple’s second child.
However, Jojo doesn’t take her opinion too well. He blows up at Tanice and says that she’s implying that he doesn’t help with their newborn. In fact, it led to Jojo asking the cameramen to stop filming so they can work out the issue in private.
Once the cameras get back in full view, Tanice explains that she wants to be able to have the freedom to go out with girlfriends, put time into her work, hit the gym and things of that nature. Jojo and Tanice are able to come to an understanding. So, whenever Tanice decides that she needs help, Jojo says that he will step in to give her the freedom that she needs.
While most viewers were happy to see the young couple resolve their small rift, others were not pleased by Jojo’s behavior.
“All she said was 'don’t put me on the back burner,' none of that s--t he said. For him to gaslight her like that, he looks and sounds guilty,” one user commented.
“A Libra man ... this just triggered me,” another fan commented.
While it’s true that all marriages have their share of arguments, this likely won’t be the last debate between the couple. However, it’s very clear that Jojo and Tanice are locked in and committed to maintaining a strong family.
Catch new episodes of Growing up Hip Hop Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on WETV.