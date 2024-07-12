Home > Entertainment Hailey Bieber Is a Baldwin — Is Alec Baldwin Her Dad? Her last name is no coincidence. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 12 2024, Published 9:47 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With the ever-growing conversation around nepotism in Hollywood, people are always on the lookout for nepo babies in the wild. Some nepo children are easy to spot, like Dan Levy, who looks exactly like his famous father, Euguene Levy, and is constantly appearing in projects with him. Others, however, like to keep their nepotism hidden, choosing to use a different last name and hiding their Hollywood connections until the internet calls them out on it — like Nic Cage. Did you know that he's a Coppola?

Now, influencer and entrepreneur Hailey Rhode Bieber's famous relatives have come into question. After all, before she was a Bieber by marriage, she was a Baldwin by blood. Who is her father? Is it Alec Baldwin, or one of his several famous siblings? Here's the truth.

Is Alec Baldwin Hailey Bieber's dad? Actually, he's her uncle.

For her part, Hailey has never really tried to hide the fact that she's a Baldwin, and she only changed her name through marriage. As far as her relation to Alec Baldwin, while the once-beloved actor does have eight children, Hailey Rhodes Bieber isn't one of them. But her last name is no coincidence — Hailey's dad is none other than actor Stephen Baldwin, one of Alec's brothers. If you're doing the math, that makes Alec Hailey's uncle.

Alec has three younger brothers, Daniel, William or "Billy," and Stephen, all of whom are actors. He also has two sisters, Elizabeth and Jane, who have, for the most part, stayed out of the spotlight.