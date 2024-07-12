Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Is a Baldwin — Is Alec Baldwin Her Dad?

Her last name is no coincidence.

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Jul. 12 2024, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber Alec Baldwin
Source: Getty Images

With the ever-growing conversation around nepotism in Hollywood, people are always on the lookout for nepo babies in the wild. Some nepo children are easy to spot, like Dan Levy, who looks exactly like his famous father, Euguene Levy, and is constantly appearing in projects with him. Others, however, like to keep their nepotism hidden, choosing to use a different last name and hiding their Hollywood connections until the internet calls them out on it — like Nic Cage. Did you know that he's a Coppola?

Article continues below advertisement

Now, influencer and entrepreneur Hailey Rhode Bieber's famous relatives have come into question. After all, before she was a Bieber by marriage, she was a Baldwin by blood. Who is her father? Is it Alec Baldwin, or one of his several famous siblings? Here's the truth.

Hailey and Stephen baldwin
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Is Alec Baldwin Hailey Bieber's dad? Actually, he's her uncle.

For her part, Hailey has never really tried to hide the fact that she's a Baldwin, and she only changed her name through marriage.

As far as her relation to Alec Baldwin, while the once-beloved actor does have eight children, Hailey Rhodes Bieber isn't one of them. But her last name is no coincidence — Hailey's dad is none other than actor Stephen Baldwin, one of Alec's brothers. If you're doing the math, that makes Alec Hailey's uncle.

Alec has three younger brothers, Daniel, William or "Billy," and Stephen, all of whom are actors. He also has two sisters, Elizabeth and Jane, who have, for the most part, stayed out of the spotlight.

Each Baldwin sibling has several children, making the complicated family tree quite large and sprawling, with several budding celebrities in the mix. And their family is set to grow even more once Hailey and Justin's baby is born.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Was Shelley Duvall Ever Married? Her Life Partner, Dan Gilroy, Announced Her Death

Who Are Diddy's Parents? The Mogul's Mom, Janice Combs, Was Hospitalized for Chest Pains

Weston Cage, Son of Nicolas Cage, Has Been Married Three Times

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.