Nicolas Cage Proposed to His Newest Wife, Riko Shibata, Via FaceTime

In addition to his multifaceted acting talents, Nicolas has been married to women in all career fields. Nicolas met his first wife, Patricia Arquette, when she was only 19, by happenstance in a deli. After insisting he would marry her someday, Nicolas asked for a list of objects he could obtain and bring to her, quest-style, to prove he was worthy of her affection.

The two briefly fell out after a disagreement at an airport but reconciled in 1995, where it was Patricia who proposed with a black wedding gown and a purple wedding cake. They were married from 1995-2002.