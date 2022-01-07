Now that he's enjoying a critical renaissance thanks to his performance in Pig, many are eager to learn more about Nicolas Cage and his long history in Hollywood. In addition to delivering a great performance, Nicolas also announced that his wife Riko Shibata was pregnant. This led many to wonder whether he was already a father, and who his other children were.Does Nicolas Cage have any kids?Even prior to the announcement of Riko's pregnancy, Nicolas was already a father of two. His first son, Weston Cage Coppola, was born in 1990 and was the result of his short-lived engagement with actress Christina Fulton. Weston is currently working as an actor and producer, and has appeared on the soundtrack of films like Joe, and also acted alongside his father in Lord of War. Weston has also been married three times and has four children.Nicolas's second child is Kal-El Coppola, who was born in 2005 and was the only child he and his third wife Alice Kim shared. Nicolas and Alice were married from 2004 to 2016, and she gave birth to Kal-El in October of 2005. Kal-El is a reference to the Kryptonian name of Superman, a comic book character that Nicolas is obsessed with and was once on the verge of playing. \n\nAlthough he is younger than Weston, Kal-El did have a voice role in Teen Titans Go! to the Movies.Nicolas Cage is going to be a father again.News recently broke that the actor is preparing to be a father once again. Nicolas and Riko were introduced by mutual friends in Japan, and got married in February of 2021. \n\n“I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common,” Nicolas explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for Pig in July.“She likes animals, too, so I asked her, ‘Do you have any pets?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels,'" the actor continued. "She had two sugar gliders. … I thought, ‘That’s it. This could work out.'”\n\nPrior to marrying Riko, Nicolas had a rocky relationship history that has included a number of brief marriages that ended in divorce or annulment.Nicolas Cage has been married five times.After his engagement to Christina ended without a marriage, Nicolas was married to actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2002, with that marriage ending in divorce. Later in 2002, he was married to Lisa Marie Presley for 107 days, with that marriage also ending in divorce. He was then married to Alice for over a decade, and then married Erika Koike in Las Vegas in 2019, but that marriage was annulled after four days.Nicolas has faced some criticism for the age gap between himself and Riko. The actor is currently 58, and Riko is just 27. Even so, Riko is one of his longest-lasting marriages to date, and now he's prepared to become a father for the third time with her.