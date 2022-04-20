He's back! Nicolas Cage, one of the greatest actors of his generation, is headed to the big screen as a fictionalized version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The upcoming action-comedy follows actor Nick Cage struggling to land acting gigs; after he decides to quit the industry, he reluctantly accepts a $1 million offer to attend Javi (Pedro Pascal) — a billionaire superfan's — birthday party.