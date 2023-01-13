Distractify
Lisa Marie Presley
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis Presley, Has Died at Age 54

Jan. 13 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Just two days after attending the 80th Golden Globes award ceremony, reports confirmed that singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll legend and actor Elvis Presley, had passed away.

She was 54 years old.

What happened? Here is what we know about Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death.

Priscilla (second from left) with (from left): her daughter Finley, her mom Priscilla, her daughter Riley, and her daughter Harper

What was Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death?

On Jan. 12, 2023, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after she underwent cardiac arrest in her home. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told People that when paramedics arrived at the scene, they began CPR and, upon realizing that Lisa Marie had "signs of life," they transferred her to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

Later in the day, TMZ reported the "Lights Out" vocalist was in critical condition — sources confirmed she was on life support with a temporary pacemaker. They added that doctors had to put her in a medically induced coma.

Lisa Marie Presley was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Following the news of Lisa Marie's death, tributes began pouring in on social media. John Travolta shared a throwback photo of Lisa Marie to Instagram alongside a heartbreaking message, writing, "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Leah Remini also paid tribute, tweeting, "I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

Our thoughts are with Lisa Marie's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

