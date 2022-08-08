Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' Co-Star John Travolta Shares a Statement on Her Passing

Despite never dating, the two remained close over the decades that followed Grease. So naturally, John was heartbroken over her passing in August 2022.

He quickly took to Instagram to share his grief, posting an old picture of her with the caption: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Romance or not, it looks like Olivia will always be the one that John wants.