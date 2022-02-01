'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Is Heading to Paramount Plus in 2022

According to an official announcement from Paramount Plus, the events in the 10-episode series transpire in 1954 when "four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

If you're as eager as we are to witness how Rydell High operates without the T-Birds in control, stick around as we offer everything you need to know about Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.