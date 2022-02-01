'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Is Heading to Paramount Plus in 2022

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Is Heading to Paramount Plus in 2022By Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 1 2022, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
After nearly two years of creative changes, one of which included a title change, it looks like Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is officially on its way to Paramount Plus. The prequel musical series takes place four years before the original Grease and explores the evolution of the Pink Ladies, a gang of outspoken and rebellious high school girls.
According to an official announcement from Paramount Plus, the events in the 10-episode series transpire in 1954 when "four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."
If you're as eager as we are to witness how Rydell High operates without the T-Birds in control, stick around as we offer everything you need to know about Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
What's the release date for 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'?
Though a definitive release date has yet to arrive, we can confirm that Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be available to stream on Paramount Plus in 2022.
On Jan. 31, the streaming service announced that principal photography on the series commenced in Vancouver; based on this vital piece of information, we predict that the prequel series will premiere in late 2022.
The upcoming series is written and executive produced by creator and showrunner Annabel Oakes, best known for her work on the streaming dramedies Atypical and Transparent. Fellow executive producers include Marty Bowen for Temple Hill, Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey for Picturestart, and Adam Fishbach.
Additionally, Australian filmmaker Alethea Jones, known for work on Made for Love, Dollface, and Evil, will executive produce as well as direct three episodes, including the pilot.
Let's meet the cast of 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'!
Besides announcing that production has begun, Paramount Plus also unveiled the cast of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
The series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.
The President of Paramount Television Studios & Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, Nicole Clemens, spoke about the series and cast as a whole, singing their praises and expressing her excitement for the new project.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with," she shared.
She added, "Annabel [Oakes] and Alethea [Jones] have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which, like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present."
Grammy Award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter, best known for his songwriting collaborations with Julia Michaels, Lady Gaga, and Dua Lipa, will be in charge of the brand-new original tracks.
Of course, you can't have a musical number without a dance routine — Jamal Sims will serve as the show's choreographer. With his expertise and outstanding work on Encanto and the live-action Aladdin, we know the performances are going to be top-notch.