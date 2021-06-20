Why ‘Evil’ Moving From CBS to Paramount Plus for Season 2 Is a Good Thing

Fans of the CBS series Evil have been waiting for new episodes since Season 1 ended in January 2020. Now, the supernatural thriller is finally back, but you won’t find Evil Season 2 on CBS.

Instead, the show is one of two CBS titles that have moved to Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ streaming platform — where Evil’s second season started streaming on Sunday, June 20, 2021 — and there’s no word of the show coming back to broadcast TV.