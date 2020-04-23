'The Good Fight' Takes Place in Chicago, but Like 'The Good Wife,' Does Not Film There

As The Good Fight enters its fourth season, viewers are being ushered into a whole new world. Following Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski)'s nine-month sabbatical after the traumatic swatting incident, the name partner returns to the fictional Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart firm to find that many things have changed.

For one, dogs are scampering around the office and the whole decor of the law firm has been modernized, due to the fact that Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart lost their biggest client and cash cow, Chumhum, and have been forced to accept an acquisition offer from STR Laurie, a multinational firm with many ideas of what the workplace should become.

As we continue to process The Good Fight while its fourth season unfolds, it struck us that we don't even know where The Good Fight films . Stay with us to find out!

Then there's the cryptic Memo 618, and what the memo — which, as Diane puts it, "seems to allow rich and powerful people not to comply with judicial rulings" — means for Chicago's fictional firm.

Where is 'The Good Fight' filmed?

Like its predecessor, The Good Wife, the spinoff The Good Fight is set in Chicago, and viewers often see the inside of bustling law firms and courtrooms, with occasional cityscape cut-ins thrown in between. But to the surprise of many audiences, the Windy City is not actually where the legal show is filmed.

As it were, The Good Fight films in Brooklyn, in the borough's northernmost neighborhood of Greenpoint. Filming takes place at Broadway Stages, according to The Cinemaholic, which notes that giant posters of the Chicago skyline and other such props help The Good Fight pass off Greenpoint for Chicago.

But the outlet notes that the series also films out and about in New York City. "Filming was carried out on 6th and 7th Avenue and on 48th and 49th Street," The Cinemaholic writes, also noting that the show has used LIC Bar on 45-48 Vernon Boulevard in Queens' Long Island City for some scenes.

Broadway Stages, the production company behind The Good Fight, was excited to learn that their longtime CBS series had been picked up for a fourth season.

"Filmed at our facilities in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Broadway Stages has been the production partner for The Good Fight, a spinoff of The Good Wife, which aired for seven seasons on CBS and also filmed at Broadway Stages," the company, one of New York's largest sound stage companies, wrote when CBS announced the show's renewal back in late April 2019.

In addition to providing the setting for the legal firms, courthouses, and city of Chicago in The Good Fight, Broadway Stages also has a vaulted bank and correctional facility jail set used for filming. And The Good Fight and Good Wife family aren't the only shows that shoot there.