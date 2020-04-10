'The Good Fight' Says Goodbye to Maia Rindell

The Good Fight is back and if the season premiere was any indication of what's to come, then Season 4 is set to be the most out-there season of the series yet. This fourth season kicks off by imagining a world in which Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election, which spoiler alert, isn’t so great after all.

However, in a further twist, it seems that the show is also undergoing some cast changes. One of the original Good Fight cast members will not be returning as a series regular during Season 4. It turns out Rose Leslie, who plays Maia Rindell, has already had her send-off in the Season 3 finale, and will not be coming back.

But there are still questions about who, if anyone, will replace her character and if there will be the possibility of her return to the show. Keep reading for all the details surrounding Rose Leslie’s departure and what it means for Season 4 of The Good Fight.

Source: cbs

There’s no doubt that Season 3 was Rose Leslie’s final season on 'The Good Fight'. The news that the Season 3 finale marked Rose Leslie’s end on the show was confirmed by show creators Robert and Michelle King at San Diego Comic-Con last year. They told Deadline that the Season 3 finale was “Leslie’s swan song,” and confirmed that the actress would not be a mainstay of the show come Season 4. Since her character wasn’t written off as a death, it leaves room for the possibility that Maia may return for a brief moment or two in the future. However, Deadline did also report that along with her husband Kit Harington, Rose was “hitting the bricks” in search for work. Rose's departure may have to do with the fact that her professional schedule has been dominated with work on The Good Fight since the show premiered in 2017, meaning that she's had less time to devote to other projects. That said, whether the decision to leave the show was Rose's or the show writers' and producers' is unclear. Source: getty