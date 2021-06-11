CBS's 'Clarice' Is Playing Fast and Loose With 'The Silence of the Lambs' Timeline

Whenever a production company is given the task of adapting a beloved intellectual property, they're dealing with a double-edged sword. Of course, there's a built-in fan base and name recognition, but there's also a list of problems associated with that.

Writers and showrunners have certain confines that they need to operate in, or else they'll deviate from the original source material and make fans upset. For example, some fans are unclear what year Clarice is set in. People are wondering when it takes place in relation to the events of The Silence of the Lambs.