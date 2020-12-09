That Dua Lipa and James Charles "Twinning" Tweet Isn't Real

There is always drama floating around on social media because it's how some celebrities and influencers stay top of mind for their followers. But sometimes that drama comes out of wild misinformation. This is exactly what happened with a Dua Lipa and James Charles tweet that went viral. Here's what you need to know.

On Dec. 8, 2020, fans erupted into anger and upset after a tweet started to pick up traction on Twitter. The tweet simply had three crying emojis with two photos that looked to be a screenshot of a Twitter conversation between beauty influencer James Charles and singer Dua Lipa.

The first photo looked to be a tweet that was sent out by James, tagging Dua, writing, "twinning <3." The image accompanying the tweet was a photo of James wearing a blonde wig, green eyeshadow, and a green shirt next to a photo of Dua, whose makeup, hair, and shirt were all very similar.

In the second screenshot of the viral tweet was Dua's alleged reply. The photo of her supposed tweet reads, "When an ugly stranger calls you twin. No b*tch," plus some laughing and crying emojis. This exchange between the two allegedly happened on Oct. 10, 2020, but didn't go viral until this combined tweet was sent out.

Now, obviously, this tweet touched a nerve with people—both James fans and Dua fans alike. "I just started listening to Dua Lipa and she calls James Charles ugly," one person tweeted. "I already stan."

I just started listening to Dua Lipa and she calls James Charles ugly. I already stan — lil sebastian (@ayymiPAPITO) December 9, 2020

Another person questioned if the tweet really happened. Someone else tweeted, "He looks better if you ask me." But, there was a handful of people who realized pretty quickly that this wasn't real. It's not a unique interaction. The same tweet credited to Dua Lipa has been attributed to other celebrities, too. Seems like a Photoshop job.

So yes, these tweets are fake and scrolling through both timelines on Twitter, it's clear that these messages were not sent from their accounts. Sure, they could have been sent and then deleted, but they weren't! The tweets were clearly altered. Plus, if there were this much real drama happening between the two, it would have gone viral back in October when the exchange allegedly happened.

While this tweet wasn't real, there was a real one that James Charles sent about Dua Lipa back on Nov. 24, 2019. James re-tweeted a set of photos from PopCrave showing snaps of Dua on the red carpet for that year's AMA Awards. Along with the tweet, James wrote, "I thought this was me."