'1000-Lb Best Friends' Fans Want To Know if Tina Gave In and Got Bariatric Surgery

For some of the ladies on 1000-Lb Best Friends, the goal is to not only lose weight, but to qualify for weight loss surgery. When it comes to Tina Arnold, however, that may not be the case. She has, up until this point, rejected the idea of bariatric surgery out of fear of what could go wrong. But viewers still want to know if Tina had weight loss surgery since filming 1000-Lb Best Friends.

Like her friends, Tina struggles with her weight. She wants to lose weight to be healthy and have more energy for her kids. She also believes she can get there without having major surgery to help her along the way. However, in the Feb. 22 episode of 1000-Lb Best Friends, she seriously considers the idea of surgery.

Did Tina from '1000-Lb Best Friends' have weight loss surgery?

Judging by Instagram, it doesn't look like Tina gave in and had weight loss surgery during or after filming Season 2 of 1000-Lb Best Friends. Instead, she often posts about being happy with her appearance and herself and not giving in to filters or common beauty standards. She does appear to be making healthy choices, however, from sharing details about the foods she eats to posting videos about working out.

Right now, outside of the show, Tina may still be gearing up for the procedure down the line even if it doesn't look like she had weight loss surgery yet. In the Feb. 22 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, she admits that she's afraid of what could go wrong while under anesthesia for bariatric surgery.

But she also admits that "benefits of the surgery are going to far outweigh the risk." And in a scene from the promo after the episode, Tina says she would "love" to get her procedure the same time as Ashely Sutton, so they can be together in their journeys.

For now, it's safe to say that Tina hasn't had surgery. But it may now be the end goal for her as she continues to eat healthy, workout, and lose weight on her own. And honestly, it may serve as a Season 3 storyline at this rate.

Other '1000-Lb Best Friends' stars have had bariatric surgery.

Well before 1000-Lb Best Friends, Ashley had bariatric surgery, though she gained her weight back afterward. Meghan Crumpler also had surgery when she appeared on TLC's Too Large, though she too gained some weight back. Vannessa Cross is the current standard among the ladies, though, since her Season 1 surgery paved the way for her current weight loss.