Meghan Has Lots of Weight-Loss Motivation on '1000-Lb Best Friends'

Before Meghan Crumpler was cast on 1000-lb Best Friends, she was in an episode of TLC's Too Large with her real-life bestie and co-star Vannessa Cross. Now, fans want to know how much Meghan weighs after she filmed Season 1 of 1000-lb Best Friends.

The series follows Vannessa and Meghan along with their other close friends, Tina Arnold and Ashley Sutton, as they lean on each other for support during their individual weight-loss struggles.