Who Is Meghan Crumpler's Fiancé? Is the '1000-Lb Best Friends' Star Still Engaged Today?

In February 2021, Jon ended up proposing to Meghan — and she happily accepted. “She said yes. I’m so excited,” he said on Too Large. “I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with someone I love.”

Jon also shared words of support and feelings of pride for Meghan after she officially revealed her weight-loss progress to family and friends. "In the past year, I've seen Meghan change," Jon said. "I've seen her become more happy, joyous. She's becoming very productive in taking care of herself and other people. She's just been doing great."