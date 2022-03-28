Vannessa From '1000-Lb Best Friends' Would "Love" to Get a Season 2

Vannessa From '1000-Lb Best Friends' Would "Love" to Get a Season 2By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 28 2022, Published 4:19 p.m. ET
Not long after its series premiere on TLC, 1000-lb Best Friends gained a dedicated fan base. Now, after the first season finale, those same fans want to know if there will be a Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends. The show follows four friends as they uplift each other in all aspects of life, including weight loss, so they can each have healthier and happier lifestyles.
At the start of the first season, Vannessa Cross wants to have bariatric surgery so she can be healthy and set a good example for her sons. Ashely Sutton had surgery once before and she wants to prove that she deserves a second chance at a procedure and continuing her weight loss.
Meghan Crumpler also had bariatric surgery once, but she's at a standstill with her own weight loss. The last of the bunch, Tina Arnold, just wants to be able to keep up with her kids and be there for them.
Is there a '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 2 in the works?
As of now, TLC hasn't announced a Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends, but both Vannessa and Ashely seem eager to find out. They recently participated in a Q&A on Vannessa's Instagram account and revealed whether or not they know about a second season and if fans can expect a reunion following the Season 1 finale.
"I would love to have a Season 2," Vannessa shared in the Q&A. "We do not know right now. We're all still in the 'wait and see' [stage]."
She also said that she's "not allowed" to reveal her current weight, which could mean that producers want to wait until Season 2 to reveal an update about that. So there's definitely hope.
Ashely answered a fan question about a '1000-lb Best Friends' reunion special.
When a fan asked during the Q&A if the cast of 1000-lb Best Friends filmed a reunion or if there will be a tell-all, Ashely explained that "there's really nothing to do a tell-all about." The ladies often share everything either on the show or on social media to give fans updates and keep their lives pretty transparent.
This isn't a show like TLC's 90 Day Fiance, which includes juicy updates and drama during the tell-all reunions each season.
"You'll get your tell-all and your reunion if we have a Season 2," Vannessa said during the Q&A.
They both also agreed that, thanks to the Facebook and Instagram live sessions they often hold to interact with fans, a reunion isn't totally necessary at this point.
When would Season 2 of '1000-lb Best Friends' premiere?
The first season of 1000-lb Best Friends premiered on Feb. 7, 2022. It consisted of eight episodes, one of which aired each week that followed. If there's a second season of 1000-lb Best Friends, fans could expect a premiere in February 2023.
Most TLC shows follow a pretty reliable schedule and have seasons that drop around the same time each year. Of course, we need an official renewal first.
