Vannessa From '1000-Lb Best Friends' Would "Love" to Get a Season 2

At the start of the first season, Vannessa Cross wants to have bariatric surgery so she can be healthy and set a good example for her sons. Ashely Sutton had surgery once before and she wants to prove that she deserves a second chance at a procedure and continuing her weight loss.

Meghan Crumpler also had bariatric surgery once, but she's at a standstill with her own weight loss. The last of the bunch, Tina Arnold, just wants to be able to keep up with her kids and be there for them.