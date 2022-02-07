Fans Are Loving the Women of '1000-Lb Best Friends' — but How Many Episodes Can We Expect?

Shows like My 600-lb Life tend to span more than a dozen episodes each season because there's a new subject each week. With 1000-lb Best Friends, however, it's a different story.

Like the similarly titled 1000-lb Sisters, this reality show follows a set group of people as their individual journeys unfold. This means that, unfortunately, we probably aren't getting a 20-episode season, which was the case with the longest My 600-lb Life season to date.