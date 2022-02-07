Fans Are Loving the Women of '1000-Lb Best Friends' — but How Many Episodes Can We Expect?By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 7 2022, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Even though 1000-lb Best Friends hasn't been on TLC as long as some other reality TV mainstays, viewers are already curious about how many episodes are in Season 1. The series follows a group of women who all want to lose weight for their health; two of the women, Meghan and Vannessa, were even featured in an episode of Too Large.
They've both struggled with weight loss their entire lives, and they're ready to get serious about it. Their friends, Ashely and Tina, agree to join them on the journey. Vannessa's goal is to be healthy enough to qualify for bariatric surgery, and Meghan has had surgery herself. And lucky for us, they all want to share their experiences with the world.
How many episodes is '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 1?
Shows like My 600-lb Life tend to span more than a dozen episodes each season because there's a new subject each week. With 1000-lb Best Friends, however, it's a different story.
Like the similarly titled 1000-lb Sisters, this reality show follows a set group of people as their individual journeys unfold. This means that, unfortunately, we probably aren't getting a 20-episode season, which was the case with the longest My 600-lb Life season to date.
However, there are a handful of episodes of 1000-lb Sisters set to air on TLC to give new fans their fill of Vannessa, Meghan, Ashely, and Tina. According to TLC's schedule for March, there are 1000-lb Best Friends episodes listed under the 10 p.m. time slot through March 21, 2022.
That episode would be the seventh episode. Since Season 1 of 1000-lb Sisters was also short with just six episodes, it makes sense for 1000-lb Best Friends to have a comparable first season.
The '1000-lb Best Friends' cast is friends in real life.
It would have been easy for TLC to put out a casting call for overweight women in need of bariatric surgery and a healthy lifestyle change to be part of the 1000-lb Best Friends cast — sort of like 1000-lb Sisters meets The Real Housewives. But what viewers got is even better: Vannessa, Meghan, Ashely, and Tina are real life friends.
Reality shows often get a bad rap as far as editing and allegedly fabricated scenes go, but the cast of 1000-lb Best Friends is authentic. And when they aren't encouraging and motivating each other on the show, they're doing it in real life. Howard Lee, president of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said in a statement ahead of the premiere that he felt the women's lives would connect with some viewers's own stories.
"By the end of the first episode, viewers will be asking themselves if their friend group has a Vannessa, a Meghan, a Tina, or an Ashely," he said.
How can you watch '1000-lb Best Friends'?
1000-lb Best Friends airs every Monday night at 10 p.m. EST on TLC, but you can also watch new episodes on the Discovery+ app the same day they air. Before new episodes premiere, the TLC YouTube account often shares sneak peek clips.
There are also Inside the Episode videos on the Discovery+ app that allow viewers to watch scenes that weren't in the episodes and get Meghan and Vannessa's commentary.