Vannessa Has Another Weigh-in on '1000-Lb Best Friends'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the March 21, 2022, episode of 1000-lb Best Friends.

Despite having a long road ahead of her in her weight loss journey, Vannessa Cross has not lost hope on 1000-lb Best Friends. And in the March 21, 2022, episode, she learns what her weight is now and if it qualifies her for bariatric surgery. When she visited Dr. Proctor before, Vannessa weighed 442 pounds. At this appointment, she weighs significantly less.