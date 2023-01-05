What Are the Instagrams for the '1000-Lb Best Friends' Cast? Details Here!

What better way to get motivated on a weight-loss journey than by starting it with your besties? That's the premise of 1,000-Lb Best Friends on TLC.

The leading ladies at the center of the series are all admirable in their own ways, which is why we love watching their journeys week after week. But if even that's not enough, you can follow along with their lives in real-time on social media.

Here's how to find the cast of 1000-Lb Best Friends on Instagram.