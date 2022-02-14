Did Vannessa From '1000-Lb Best Friends' Get Bariatric Surgery?

Even though the ladies of 1000-lb Best Friends are in high spirits most of the time, one thing that continuously gets Vannessa Cross down is the hard-to-reach goal of bariatric surgery. She understands that the actual procedure is pretty far off for her, but her ultimate goal is to be able to have the surgery so she can improve her overall health.

So, does Vannessa get bariatric surgery in 1000-lb Best Friends Season 1?