'1000-Lb Best Friends' Isn't '1000-Lb Sisters,' but Are Tammy and Amy Slaton Part of the New Show?

As the title suggests, 1000-lb Best Friends follows a group of friends whose goal is to lose weight in time for their high school reunion. It may prove to be an easier challenge for some and more difficult for others. But if Amy and Tammy are in 1000-lb Best Friends, they could give the women some pointers about staying on track and not giving up. Amy had bariatric surgery on 1000-lb Sisters and, although Tammy has miles to go herself, she often hops back on the horse.

They definitely have a few things in common with the 1000-lb Best Friends cast.