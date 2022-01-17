Tammy Slaton Makes Some Questionable Decisions in Season 3 of '1000-Lb Sisters'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Jan. 17 episode 3 of 1000-lb Sisters.

It seems like Tammy Slaton makes friends wherever she goes on 1000-lb Sisters, which isn't a bad thing. But when she parties with a group of guys in the Jan. 17, 2022 episode, it's a bit of a shock to some viewers.

Up until this point, Tammy has at least tried to curb her bad habits on camera. Now, she's partying with friends and eating terrible food without hiding it. So who are these "friends" of hers?