The Ladies of '1000-Lb Best Friends' Are Determined to Get Healthy
Feb. 4 2022, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
The point of shows like Too Large and My 600-lb Life is for the subjects to qualify for bariatric surgery. But what about the ladies on 1000-lb Best Friends? Do they get surgery during the first season or not? The ladies, Vannessa, Meghan, Ashely, and Tina, are real-life friends who all struggle with their weight. In fact, at one point, Vannessa and Meghan weighed close to 1,000 pounds together.
Now, all four women are on a mission to lose weight for their health. Plus, they have a high school reunion coming up they use as their motivation to lose weight together. Since the women have each other to lean on, it should be hard for any of them to slip up and fall into old habits like skipping a workout or eating something unhealthy. But viewers are wondering if weight loss surgery is the end goal for any of them.
Do they get bariatric surgery on '1000-lb Best Friends'?
Unlike other shows on TLC that star heavily overweight individuals, the point of 1000-lb Best Friends isn't necessarily to prepare the entire cast for bariatric surgery. They all want to lose weight together. However, Vannessa does want to qualify for bariatric surgery and Meghan already had a procedure. Vannessa even meets with Dr. Charles Procter, who also appears on 1000-lb Sisters from time to time.
In a first look posted on YouTube ahead of the 1000-lb Best Friends series premiere, Vannessa opens up about her own weight loss journey and watching her best friend have bariatric surgery.
"Meghan got the surgery and I didn't, but maintaining my diet has been damn near impossible, but I'm sick and tired of being fat and tired," she said.
Vannessa also said in the video that while Ashely and Tina help her and Meghan lose weight, they work on their own health in the process. But bariatric surgery isn't the goal for everyone on 1000-lb Best Friends.
Where is in the '1000-lb Best Friends' cast now?
Viewers first met Vannessa on the TLC show Too Large. After that, she was cast on 1000-lb Best Friends. And now, it seems, all four women of 1000-lb Best Friends are still super close. Judging by Instagram, a few of them might have also continued to lose weight since they finished filming the season. More than anything, they are all still optimistic about their health.
Meghan recently shared an Instagram post in which she wrote that she knows her life depends on getting healthy and she's working on it every day. And in one of Vannessa's photos from January 2022, her face looks noticeably slimmer than it does on 1000-lb Best Friends. Tina shared an Instagram photo about drinking Muscle Milk on her "weight loss journey."
And the Instagram bio on Ashely's account says she wants her followers to follow her health journey. It looks like all of the women are trying their best to stay on track.
Watch 1000-lb Best Friends on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.