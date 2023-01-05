Who Is Tina Arnold’s Husband? The '1000-Lb Best Friends' Star Just Celebrated a Marriage Milestone

Tina and her husband, Johnnie Arnold, said “I do” on Oct. 18, 2002. In 2022, the couple hit a significant marriage milestone by celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Throughout their two decades together, Tina and Johnnie have welcomed four children into their family. Their youngest child is around 9 years, old, and Tina would do anything for him.

In an interview with PEOPLE in February 2022, the reality television star explained that she wants to get healthier for the sake of her children — especially her littlest.