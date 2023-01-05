Who Is Tina Arnold’s Husband? The '1000-Lb Best Friends' Star Just Celebrated a Marriage Milestone
The BFFs are back!
Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends is finally here, and Vannessa, Meghan, Tina, and Ashely have a lot to catch us up on. From wedding planning to weight loss, the stakes are high for the group of four — do they have what it takes to overcome them?
One of the main plot points this season is Meghan’s upcoming wedding. In a recent preview on Instagram, she says she isn’t “feeling it” when trying on a dress, and her co-star Tina Arnold confronts her.
“Is it that you love him [and] he’s the love of your life?” Tina asks. “Or you just don’t want to be alone?”
A married woman herself — and mother of four — it seems Tina’s perspective on marriage might cause some riffs between the two friends this season. But is she warranted to share her thoughts on the subject? Let’s take a look at her marriage and husband, Johnnie Arnold.
Who is Tina Arnold’s husband?
Tina and her husband, Johnnie Arnold, said “I do” on Oct. 18, 2002. In 2022, the couple hit a significant marriage milestone by celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.
Throughout their two decades together, Tina and Johnnie have welcomed four children into their family. Their youngest child is around 9 years, old, and Tina would do anything for him.
In an interview with PEOPLE in February 2022, the reality television star explained that she wants to get healthier for the sake of her children — especially her littlest.
"I've sat so much of his life out on the sideline, not able to run around and play with him,” Tina said. “His energy level is through the roof all the time and I can't match that at any level, and I want to be able to."
The Arnolds live in Hoschton, Georgia, a small town approximately 35 miles away from Atlanta. With no shortage of open space, Tina and Johnnie frequently spend time outdoors with their children and one-on-one.
On Instagram, Tina often posts professional portraits of her husband out in nature alongside the hashtag #husband.
What does Tina Arnold’s husband do?
According to Johnnie’s Facebook page, he studied Web Design & Development at Full Sail University, a private college in Winter Park, Florida.
His LinkedIn profile states that he currently works as a Robotic MIG Weld Operator at Clairon Metals Corporation. However, he also has a more creative side hustle: podcasting.
On Facebook, Johnnie describes himself as the host, producer, and editor of The Flashback Podcast, a show covering everything “geek-ranging” from movies and video games to government conspiracies and UFOs.
But The Flashback Podcast doesn’t appear to be Johnnie’s first podcasting project. While his new podcast was created in August 2022, Johnnie used to be involved in another podcast called The Oddfathers Oddcast, going by the name Johnnie Shades (which he still goes by on Twitch).
New episodes of 1000-lb Best Friends air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.