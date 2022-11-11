Where Is Shelly Miscavige? Leah Remini Has Some Wild New Information

When it comes to exposing Scientology for what it really is, actress Leah Remini continues to put in the work. For nearly a decade since escaping Scientology, she has tirelessly spoken out against the atrocities committed by the so-called religion using as many mediums as possible.

Her crusade against Scientology has continued in documentaries and television shows she's produced, the podcast she co-hosts, and anytime she's a guest on a show.