Katie Holmes Has No Regrets About Leaving the 'Batman' Franchise

Way back in 2005, Batman Begins hit theaters. It was the first in a new series of Batman films starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne and actress Katie Holmes as his love interest, Rachel Dawes.

For Katie, taking on Rachel Dawes seemed like a great move. After all, it was her biggest role since she starred in the 1990s drama Dawson's Creek. Plus, Batman Begins did really well at the box office, making over $200k in its first weekend in the U.S.