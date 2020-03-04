We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
15 Conspiracy Stories That Are Honestly Too Compelling to Ignore

By

A lot of conspiracy theories seem too crazy to take seriously, but every once in a while, one seems so logical and probable, it makes you start to question everything. Put on your tinfoil hats — here are 15 possible conspiracies that actually make a lot of sense the more you dive into them.

(h/t AskReddit)