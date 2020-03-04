15 Conspiracy Stories That Are Honestly Too Compelling to Ignore

Shelly Miscavige, wife of Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige, hasn't been seen in public since 2007, shortly after several friends report witnessing a heated argument between the couple. Though a few officers responded to a missing persons report by ex-Scientologist Leah Remini and reported seeing and speaking with Shelly, there’s no evidence of such a meeting.

Many ex-Scientologists claim local law enforcement are bought off by the church to ignore reports of wrongdoing and even abet their harassment campaigns against people critical of the organization. Honestly, after watching three seasons of Leah's show, it's a very compelling and troubling theory.