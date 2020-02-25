Woman Urinates Alcohol Even Though She's Had Nothing to Drink Due to Strange Condition

Imagine consistently failing urine tests because your body has been producing its own alcohol without you knowing. That's what's been happening to one poor woman, who wishes to remain anonymous. According to New Scientist , this woman is the first person to be diagnosed with "urinary auto-brewery syndrome."

It's a condition caused by yeast in the bladder, which ferments the sugar in a person's urine. Yeast plus sugar plus time, and what do you get? Alcohol, of course. The patient is a 61-year-old woman with diabetes and liver cirrhosis. It was recommended that she get a liver transplant, but she kept getting denied because there was alcohol in her urine despite her claims that she wasn't drinking at all.