'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Recalls Coming out to His Parents at 18

Dan added, "She did. My mom asked me over for lunch one day and I said, 'Yes.' She almost knew. My mom and I have a very close relationship in that sense and it almost felt like she knew that I was ready."

The comedian also explained that he and his wife, Deborah Divine, knew their son was gay before he came out to them. "We knew for the longest time. ... We were waiting and then mom couldn't wait any longer."