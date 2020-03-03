Get Ready to Rehearse Saying "Ew, David" Because 'Schitt's Creek' Is Doing a Farewell Tour

After five years on the air and countless quotes, Schitt's Creek is coming to an end in April of 2020. The show — which is led by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy — centers around the Rose family, who moves to the town of Schitt's Creek following the loss of their fortune.

Though the Roses initially hate their new town, and the motel they're forced to live in, they ultimately grow to love it, and they even forge lasting relationships along the way (though it's too soon to talk about Ted and Alexis's breakup).

Nothing will soften the blow that is the thought of Schitt's Creek rapidly approaching the end, but there is some good news to celebrate the end of one of TV's most culturally important comedies.