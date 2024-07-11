Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Weston Cage, Son of Nicolas Cage, Has Been Married Three Times Weston Cage has been married three times, and his most recent marriage to Hila Aronian Coppola also ended in divorce. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 11 2024, Published 2:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 10, 2024, Nicolas Cage's eldest child, Weston Cage, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. According to The Sun, the arrest was reportedly related to an incident earlier in the year where Weston allegedly attacked his mother, Christina Fulton, during a period described as a "mental-health crisis."

He has since been released on $150,000 bond. As we await further details, let's delve into Weston Cage's personal life. For starters, is he married? If so, who is his wife? Keep reading to uncover the details.

Who is Weston Cage's wife?

For those who may not know, Weston Cage has been married three times. He first married musician Nikki Williams in 2011, followed by Danielle Cage in 2013. Weston and Danielle welcomed two sons, Lucian and Sorin, during their time together.

On April 28, 2018, Weston Cage married Hila Aronian at a luxurious Canyon Country, Calif., estate. The couple welcomed twin girls in 2020.

Source: Getty Images Weston Cage and his now ex-wife, Hila Aronian Coppola

Weston and Hila separated in 2021 and initiated divorce proceedings. While it's unclear if their divorce has been finalized, RadarOnline.com reported in June 2024 that Weston lost a custody battle for his twin daughters and has been denied visitation rights. According to court documents, Hila was awarded sole legal and physical custody of their daughters.

Weston Cage has been arrested in the past.

Weston Cage, who has previously battled substance abuse, has been arrested before. In 2017, he was taken into custody for driving under the influence and a hit-and-run incident in the San Fernando Valley.

Weston previously opened up about his sobriety journey to People, telling the outlet, "It got to the point where people thought I was digging my grave." He added that the birth of his first child, Lucian, helped him focus on recovery. "Having the combination of [now-ex-wife] Danielle and Lucian and my father in my life, just that trinity right there, basically is going to keep me here," Weston said.

Regarding his arrest in July 2024, law enforcement did not confirm if it was directly linked to the incident where Weston allegedly had a confrontation with his mother, Christina Fulton. In May, the LAPD revealed that they had taken a battery report following the incident, but Christina disputed accounts that she and her son argued before the alleged altercation.

Source: Getty Images Weston Cage and his mom, Christina Fulton

"Contrary to their claims, Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident," Christine said in a statement, per People. "On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston's best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis."