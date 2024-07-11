Home > Entertainment Nic Cage's Son Was Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Mother — Here's What We Know Weston Cage's mother was spotted out and about with significant bruising on the left side of her face. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 11 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The oldest son of Nicolas Cage was arrested in Los Angeles on July 10, 2024. It was reported that Weston Cage turned himself in on a felony warrant. The 33-year-old allegedly assaulted his mother back in May 2024.

Here's what we know about Weston Cage's mother and this deeply troubling situation.

Weston Cage's mother said her son was having a "mental-health breakdown."

Weston's mother, former model Christina Fulton, told People in May 2024 that despite what TMZ reported, she and her son had not argued before an alleged physical altercation occurred. "Contrary to their claims, Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident," she said in a statement to People. She then shared her side of the story.

"On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston’s best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis," said Fulton.

She quickly returned to her home, only to find Weston was "clearly was in a state of a mental-health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience." Fulton said she has "always supported helping my son with his mental-health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs."

Christina Fulton was later seen with bruises on her face.

Fulton undoubtedly spoke to People on May 6 after TMZ posted photos of her bruised face the day before. In them, you can see that the left side of her face has slight bruising with most of the injuries occurring around Fulton's left eye. Law enforcement told the outlet that Weston was a suspect in a battery report.

When Weston turned himself in, TMZ learned that prosecutors previously issued a warrant for his arrest after he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was able to post the $150,000 bond needed to get him out of jail and is currently out. As of the time of this writing, a trial date has not been set.