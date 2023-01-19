Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images How Much Jail Time Could Alec Baldwin Face From Involuntary Manslaughter Charges? By Anna Garrison Jan. 19 2023, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film Rust. Previously, Alec denied pulling the trigger on the prop gun that led to Hutchins's death and director Joel Souza's injury. It appears that the investigation into the event has concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Alec Baldwin is not the only person from the Rust film set who has been charged in the October 2021 shooting. How much jail time could he face for involuntary manslaughter? And who else is being charged? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How much jail time could Alec Baldwin face?

According to NBC News, because involuntary manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony, typically, it is punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. But KOAT Action 7 News suggests that in this instance, with the added misdemeanor charge of the negligent use of a firearm, Alec could face a mandatory five years in prison.

Alec's attorney, Luke Nikas, said in a statement, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’s tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Who else was charged in the fatal 'Rust' shooting?

Alec isn't the only one facing two involuntary manslaughter charges. The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of weapons on set, faces the same charges. The first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to "negligent use of a deadly weapon" and will testify for the state.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah's attorney Jason Bowles suggests the charges against her are incorrect. "Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter," Jason said in a statement (per NBC News). "These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury," he added.