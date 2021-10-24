Alec Baldwin Says He's Offering Support to Halyna Hutchins' Family After Her Death

In response to what happened, Alec tweeted a response and posted it to Instagram. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said in the first tweet. He continued saying that he's cooperating with the police and offering support to her family.

In an interview with Insider , Halyna's husband Matthew said he doesn't really have words to talk about what happened. "I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic."

Matthew also said that he would need more time to really be able to talk about Halyna's life and her impact.

According to Rust's IMDb, six union workers walked off of the set in protest of unsafe work conditions. They were then replaced by non-union workers. For now, production for Rust has been halted and no release date is set.