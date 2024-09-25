Home > Entertainment > Music Rumor Has It Authorities Found an Underground Tunnel at Diddy's Los Angeles Mansion The rumor that Diddy’s L.A. mansion has underground tunnels is false. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 25 2024, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega, X/@CocoReimagined

In March 2024, just months before Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest, federal authorities raided his homes. By September 2024, a 14-page indictment revealed the shocking findings from his multiple mansions.

Law enforcement confiscated many "freak off" supplies, including narcotics and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants, from his Miami and Los Angeles residences. And now, a rumor on social media claims authorities also found an underground tunnel at the disgraced music mogul's L.A. mansion.

Rumors are swirling that authorities found an underground tunnel at Diddy’s L.A. mansion.

Following the raids and Sean "Diddy" Combs's subsequent arrest, numerous social media posts began circulating, including a screenshot from a supposed CNN broadcast, suggesting that authorities found an underground tunnel at the rapper's Los Angeles home. Many claimed this tunnel connected to the infamous Playboy Mansion, the former home of the late Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner.

According to a since-deleted article from Playboy magazine, as reported by People, the Playboy Mansion was known to have a series of secret underground tunnels connecting to various nearby homes, including those of Hollywood legends like Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, and James Caan. These hidden tunnels, which once facilitated discreet movement between the properties, were reportedly sealed off in the late '80s,

However, when it comes to Diddy, the tunnel story is nothing more than a false rumor. In fact, a fact check by Reuters on March 28, 2024, confirmed that the claims about the underground tunnel were fabricated, categorizing them as just another conspiracy theory in a sea of misinformation. The supposed CNN screenshot was "a manipulated image and not something CNN reported," according to CNN spokesperson Emily Kuhn.