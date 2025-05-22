Kid Cudi Recalled Wanting to “Fight” Diddy After He Violated His Dog "I didn’t want to talk to him. I told him, 'You broke into my house and messed with my dog, I don’t want to talk to you.'" By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 22 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Kid Cudi was one of several high-profile witnesses at Sean "Diddy" Combs's federal trial. He shared how their strained relationship affected Cudi's dog during his testimony.

Article continues below advertisement

Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, claimed Diddy not only abused their mutual ex, Cassie Ventura, and allegedly threatened to blow his car up, but he also scarred his dog for the rest of its life.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Diddy do to Kid Cudi's dog?

Kid Cudi's dog was a point of contention during Diddy's trial. In the "Better Place" rapper's testimony, he claimed that, while he and Cassie briefly dated in 2011, the disgraced Bad Boys CEO broke into his house. He shared that one of Diddy's employees called him and Cassie to tell him that Diddy and another one of his employees were in his home as they were on the call, noting the employee seemed "really scared."

Cudi said he confronted the producer about him being in his home, stating he explained to him, "I just want to talk to you," and told him he was waiting for him there. However, when the "Day N' Nite" rapper came home, he noticed his house was in disarray, as he had gift boxes opened, his security cameras had been tampered with, and his dog was locked in the bathroom. "I was looking for [Diddy]," Cudi testified, according to People. "I wanted to confront him, I wanted to fight him, you know?"

Article continues below advertisement

He said he eventually called the police. Soon after, Cudi said Diddy asked to speak with him again, but he refused because he was afraid for his dog's safety. "He [Diddy] wanted to get to the bottom of it and figure it out," he stated. "But post-break-in, I didn’t want to talk to him. I told him, 'You broke into my house and messed with my dog, I don’t want to talk to you.'"