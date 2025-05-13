Diddy Reportedly Had a Lot Control Over Cassie — How Did She Get Away? "I would get my car taken away. I got kicked out of the house, my apartment. I had jewelry taken away." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 13 2025, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Many disturbing allegations against disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs surfaced when Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023. But the move sparked even more public interest in what he may have been doing behind closed doors. And perhaps it’s good that it did because since then, even more serious accusations have come to light. These include rape, sex trafficking, and orchestrated "freak-offs."

Said "freak-offs" reportedly involved excessive amounts of baby oil so participants would "glisten," according to Cassie’s testimony during day two of Diddy’s May 2025 trial, per CNN. Although Cassie’s lawsuit was short-lived, her relationship with Diddy was lengthy. The two were first romantically linked in 2007 and stayed together until 2018. According to Cassie, it was anything but glamorous. So how did Cassie finally manage to distance herself from Diddy?

How did Cassie get away from Diddy?

Cassie’s relationship with Diddy dates back to 2006 when she signed with his label, Bad Boy Records, a move that paved the way for her to release some of her biggest hits, including "Me & U" and "Long Way 2 Go." The following year, in 2007, the two were romantically linked, and their relationship lasted until 2018 when they finally called it quits.

But how exactly did that happen, especially considering Cassie’s account of their relationship described Diddy as controlling, and engaging in things she never was OK with? For instance, in her testimony, she alleged that he urinated on her during the so-called "freak-offs," which left her feeling "humiliated."

While Cassie hasn’t explicitly shared how she "got away" from Diddy, it seems that leaving meant being ready to walk away from everything he could offer — money, fame, and opportunity — all at the expense of what she claims was physical and emotional abuse. Now, it isn’t uncommon for people with status and wealth to use their power and resources to take advantage of those chasing success and financial security.

Warning - disturbing video: This is the video where Diddy is seen physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN.



Exclusive reporting from @EWagmeister: pic.twitter.com/08UIcYgec1 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 17, 2024

She was signed to his label, and for decades before his name became tarnished, he was often referred to as the "King of Hip-Hop." Diddy had it all, and it’s easy to see why someone might want to be with someone of his stature, especially when their own career might benefit.

Perhaps there was a genuine romantic connection at some point, but according to her testimony, things took a dark turn quickly. Within the first six months of dating, Cassie claimed, Diddy was already bringing up voyeurism, and from there, his outlandish demands only escalated.

Perhaps once Cassie let go of the fear of losing what Diddy gave her, she left.

In her testimony, Cassie alleged that Diddy would take away her belongings and electronics, and even lock her out of her own home depending on "how he felt." Presumably, he used finances and power to control her. But once she realized she didn’t need any of that, or to endure the alleged abuse, their relationship came to an end.