Cassie Recalls Four-Day "Freak Off" in Diddy Trial: "No Time to Do Anything Else" By Allison DeGrushe Published May 13 2025, 2:21 p.m. ET

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual coercion, domestic violence, and emotional abuse. The high-profile trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs kicked off on Monday, May 12, 2025. On its second day, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura took the stand in a Manhattan, N.Y., courtroom, recounting her experience with the alleged sex parties, referred to as "Freak Offs."

Cassie testified that she had just turned 22 when Combs first asked her to engage. She recalled being "confused and nervous" at the time, noting "I just remember my stomach falling to my butt." But she added, "I loved him so much." She also revealed that some "Freak Offs" stretched on for days. Here's what you need to know.



Cassie Ventura said one "Freak Off" lasted four days.

During her testimony, Cassie disclosed that the alleged "Freak Offs" eventually became so frequent and demanding that they felt like a full-time job. She didn't have time or energy for anything else — just participating and then trying to recover as quickly as possible.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson then asked, "How much time in your week would 'Freak Offs' take?" to which Cassie replied, "The longest was four days, significant periods of time."

According to the Associated Press, Cassie also expressed that she felt unable to refuse Combs, explaining that she "didn't know what 'No' could be, or what 'No' could turn into." She alleged that disobeying him sometimes led to violence.“Sean controlled a lot of my life," she continued, whether it was her career, the way she dressed, "everything."

The singer also testified that she feared videos from the "Freak Offs" would end up online, echoing a claim AUSA Johnson made on day one of the trial. Johnson had stated, per the Associated Press, that the tapes were essentially "souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of [Ventura's] life."