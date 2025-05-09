Influencer Allowed Into Jury Selection for Diddy's Trial — She Compared Him to a Koala "He would turn around and make eye contact with each member of the press." By Ivy Griffith Updated May 9 2025, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @missmangobutt, MEGA

When Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested for a number of shocking and disturbing alleged sex crimes, people seemed divided between shock, horror, and a complete lack of surprise. The rapper, with his deep roots in the industry and connections to many Hollywood elites, is seen as a figurehead of wealth corruption and the harm caused to innocents by those with power.

So it's not surprising that people are intrigued by the spectacle of his federal trial, even though the court has been adamant thus far about keeping press and photographers out of the room. One influencer who was allowed into the court during jury selection has spoken out about her experience and observations. Here's what she had to say.

Influencer allowed into the jury selection process for Diddy's trial has some surprising observations.

Crime influencer Stephanie Soo, who goes by "MissMangoButt" on social media, attended the jury selection for Diddy and had a few thoughts on the experience. On social media, she shared a video after day two of jury selection, and captioned it, "Sorry to koalas but there was no way to describe him in a visual way that makes sense. DISCLAIMER — the intensity in his stares is a personal opinion and maybe he wasn’t even looking at us and merely staring off into space."

Why exactly is she apologizing to koalas? Well, because she compared Diddy to a koala. A fuzzy koala, to be precise. In the video, Stephanie explained that it was hard for her and others observing to describe the way Diddy looked in the courtroom. She called his gaze on reporters "intense," but went on to compare him to a koala.

"The sketch artists are so good," she began, but "something about seeing him in person" was "so intense." She added, "He would turn around and make eye contact with each member of the press." She explained, "The way he looks is ... You know koalas, when they get fuzzy like if it's really humid and they have very fuzzy grayish-white hair? He kinda is reminiscent of that."

Diddy seems to be holding onto old habits as the jury selection wears on.

While the circus around jury selection and the trial in general has grown, with memes and videos all over the internet mocking the disgraced rapper, the subject matter is actually incredibly serious.

Those who have observed Diddy in the courtroom have suggested that he is continuing to flex his power and influence even as he deals with the loss of his freedom. The Daily Mail reports that Diddy was responding to potential jury members as they went through questioning by either smiling, nodding his head, or shaking his head.

While this could just be a result of Diddy reacting without thinking, the rapper has carefully crafted his persona through the years and rarely does anything without intending for it to be perceived a certain way. The outlet suggested that Diddy was using this moment to try to connect with the potential jurors, in a chilling reflection of accusations against him that he used his status and celebrity to manipulate and abuse minors and victims of his alleged crimes.

@cbsnews Jury selection in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial continued on Tuesday in New York City. CBS News' @Jericka Duncan breaks down what happened in the courthouse as prospective jurors were asked questions. #news ♬ original sound - cbsnews Source: TikTok / @CBSNews

So while Diddy may be in court and facing serious prison time for crimes if he is found guilty, it would seem that he has not abandoned his charm and ability to connect with people yet. It may be the greatest weapon in his arsenal these days and could make it very difficult for the court to provide unbiased jurors and a trial that ends in a timely manner.