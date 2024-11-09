Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Diddy Diddy Is Desperate to Get out of Jail, Submits New Proposal With Super Strict Conditions Diddy's attorney claims his detention is stripping him of "any real opportunity" to be ready for trial. By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 9 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Despite being denied three times, Diddy's legal team is back again with an updated proposal to get the disgraced music producer out of jail. In the new court documents filed on November 8, new conditions were added to his bail package — and included his kids surrendering their passports, as well as full home detention before his trial in May 2025.

Previously, his bail was denied by multiple judges after citing that there was a risk that he might tamper with witnesses, per Reuters. So, what does the updated proposal include, and will it sway Judge Arun Subramanian, who oversees the criminal case?

Source: X Diddy with his oldest daughter Chance.

Diddy's updated bail proposal includes several members of his family.

In the court documents, his legal team listed a slew of conditions Diddy would agree to if he is granted bail and released from the Brooklyn jail where he is currently behind bars. "The defense proposes the following updated bail package, which will assuage any concerns of danger and obstruction, and will ensure Mr. Combs' appearance in court," the document reads.

It goes on to list several conditions, including a $50 million bond, co-signed by Diddy, his mom, his sister, and the mother of his oldest daughter, the mother of his youngest daughter, and his three adult sons. The bond would be secured by the equity of Diddy's $48 million Miami mansion and his mother's home.

The package also assures the court that Diddy will agree to full home detention in Miami or New York, with monitoring, which Diddy will cover the costs for, as well as Diddy having no access to phones or internet unless speaking with his attorneys. It even goes as far as to state that three of Diddy's kids (Chance, D'Lila, and Jesse) and his mother will surrender their passports.

Diddy's attorneys are also claiming he can't prepare for trial behind bars.

While presenting their new package to the court, Diddy's lawyer Alexandra Shapiro claimed Diddy would not be able to properly prepare for trial, citing the "incredibly voluminous" amount of material to review. She also claimed that his detention is stripping Combs of "any real opportunity" to be ready for trial, violating his rights under the U.S. Constitution, according to Reuters.

In September 2024, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., who has since recused himself from the case, denied Diddy's bail, telling the court that the prosecution presented “clear and convincing evidence” that Combs is a danger to the community. He also "'no condition or set of conditions' could guard against the risk of Combs obstructing the investigation or threatening or harming witnesses," reported PBS NewsHour.