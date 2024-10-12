Home > Human Interest This Is the First Major Trial for Diddy's Appointed Judge Arun Subramanian He was a law clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2006. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 12 2024, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram, MEGA

Just one year after being appointed to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Arun Subramanian is overseeing one of the biggest trials of this past decade. On October 10, Judge Subramanian set Diddy's trial date for May 5, 2025, and he will be the man with the gavel when Diddy's sex trafficking and racketeering case begins.

So, what do we know about Judge Arun Subramanian? Keep reading to find out.

Judge Arun Subramanian is the son of immigrants from India.

Born in Pittsburgh, Judge Subramanian was born to Indian immigrants. His father was an engineer and his mother was a bookkeeper. He went on to attend Case Western Reserve University before earning his law degree from Columbia University.

Judge Subramanian was a law clerk for Justic Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Before becoming a judge himself, Judge Subramanian worked as a law clerk for several prominent judges including Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "I will miss the Justice immeasurably. I had the privilege of spending a short time with her in her Chambers. Like many others, I’ll always regret the call I didn’t make, the trip to Chambers I was too busy for, the letter I could have, but didn’t, write," he wrote following her death in 2020.

Judge Subramanian was appointed as a judge by President Joe Biden in 2023.

After spending a few years at the law firm Susman Godfrey LLP in New York City, he was appointed by President Joe Biden in April 2023, becoming the first South Asian judge to serve on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Originally, Diddy's case was assigned to Judge Andrew Carter, but Judge Subramanian has since taken over.

He loves karaoke!