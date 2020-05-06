RBG's Daughter Is an Accomplished Lawyer Just Like Her Mom

On Wednesday, May 6, Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was unfortunately hospitalized for a gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and although fans of the feminist icon are worried, RBG is planning to partake in oral arguments later on in the week , according to CBS.

We're sure Ruth Bader Ginsburg's children will be waiting for their 87-year-old mom to undergo surgery successfully — Jane and James are reportedly incredibly close with her.

Jane Ginsburg is an accomplished lawyer, just like her mom.

RBG's daughter, 64-year-old Jane Ginsburg, has somewhat followed in her mother's footsteps by pursuing a legal career. According to the Columbia Law School website, Jane graduated from the University of Chicago with a Bachelor's in 1976 and a Master's in 1977, before pursuing a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard University. She was then granted a Fulbright scholarship, and went on to earn a Diplôme d'études approfondies in 1985, as well as a Doctorate of Law in 1995 from the University of Paris II.

These days, Jane is the Morton L. Janklow Professor of Literary & Artistic Property Law at Columbia Law School, where she also serves as the faculty director of its Kernochan Center for Law, Media and the Arts. She teaches a variety of legal courses, from legal methods, to copyright law, international copyright law, and trademarks law, and has authored and co-authored a wide variety of textbooks.