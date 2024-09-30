Home > Entertainment Fans Think Justin Bieber Wanted to "Protect" Billie Eilish From Diddy Following Resurfaced Clip "I don’t want her to go through anything I went through," Justin said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 30 2024, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: mega

The storm of controversy surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs has spared almost no one in Hollywood — including big names like Donald Trump and Ellen DeGeneres. While some celebrities have come under the microscope, with folks questioning their affiliation with the music mogul and wondering whether or not they were in on his unsavory activities, others are being seen as victims.

One such star is Justin Bieber, who rose to fame at a young age and found himself under the guidance and mentorship of Diddy in the early 2010s. In light of Diddy's recent arrest and terrifying allegations, netizens are now dissecting their relationship and how it may have put Justin in danger as a child. In a resurfaced interview between Justin and Apple Music's Zane Lowe in 2020, the pop star tearfully said that he wanted to protect another up-and-coming young musician — Billie Eilish — from going through the same things he did.

What happened between Billie Eilish and Diddy?

In the aforementioned interview, Justin, who was thrust into the spotlight as a young teen, said of Billie, "I just want to protect her. ...I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody."

"Think about how young I was, and so impressionable, and you have everybody telling me how awesome I am at all times," he continued. "If she ever needs me I’m going to be here for her. I’m just a call away."

While his statements were seen at the time as a reflection on the general pitfalls of becoming a child star, they are now being viewed in a new light thanks to Justin's connection with Diddy. Some have even suggested that one of Justin's music videos, "Yummy," is a coded message about Diddy's disturbing parties. But did Billie ever have any affiliation with the disgraced musician?

While there has been no official confirmation that Billie had any sort of relationship with Diddy, other than their shared space in Hollywood and likely more than a few mutual friends, fans are speculating that Justin's protectiveness over Billie may have stemmed from his desire to keep her away from Diddy.

During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, two years before Diddy's official indictment, Billie won the award for Best Original Song for her contribution to the James Bond soundtrack. Upon winning the accolade, the first person she hugged was none other than Diddy — which was seen as humorous at the time but has now caused more than a few raised brows.

Billie posted about the moment on her Instagram, and in a now-deleted comment, she added, "So funny that I hugged Diddy before my mom or brother." The two artists have never collaborated professionally, nor have they ever been seen together other than during that one Oscars moment.