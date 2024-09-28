Home > Human Interest Diddy's Latest Sexual Assault Lawsuit Has More Than 50 Alleged Victims "This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 28 2024, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The hits just keep on coming for Sean "Diddy" Combs. In an Instagram post shared on September 27, a law firm in Texas has stepped forward to share that they are representing more than 50 victims "who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean “Diddy” Combs and his cohorts."

Article continues below advertisement

The law firm, Buzbee Law Firm, is acting as lead counsel alongside Ava Law Group and shared more details about the victims and Diddy's infamous Freak Offs.

Source: X

Article continues below advertisement

Law firm representing more than 50 Diddy victims plans to have a press conference next week.

In the post, attorney Tony Buzbee went on to share more details about the lawsuit against the disgraced hip-hop mogul, who is currently awaiting trial for sex trafficking and other charges. "This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not," Tony wrote.

"Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking. The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy 'Freak Off' parties. The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak."

Article continues below advertisement

The attorney went on to add that he expects more victims to step forward as the case progresses and that many other individuals will be "implicated." He continued, "We expect to have a press conference early next week where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal... We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf."

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy is also being a sued by a woman who claims she was drugged and impregnated by him.

In a separate lawsuit filed the same day, Diddy is being accused by a woman, who is going by Jane Doe, of sexual assault. According to TMZ, the court documents allege that Diddy "repeatedly assaulted her over a 4-year period, and says one of the encounters even resulted in her getting pregnant — but she ended up suffering a miscarriage."