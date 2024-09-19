Home > Television Diddy's No.1 Troll 50 Cent Is Not Behind the Upcoming Documentary About His Fall "This is gonna break records when it drops," 50 Cent wrote. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 19 2024, 3:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It is no secret that 50 Cent has never been a fan of Diddy. In 2018, 50 Cent went on The Breakfast Club and explained the beginning of his dislike of the Bad Boys Records founder, telling the hosts, "He doesn't even know that the thing he's saying is fruity... he said something to me one time a long time ago. He told me he'd take me shopping. That's what a guy says to a girl... There's fluffy stuff going on."

Well, following a string of lawsuits and eventually his arrest, 50 Cent's suspicions have seemingly been proven right. This has not stopped him from trolling the disgraced music mogul, even hinting that he has a documentary about him in the works.

50 Cent tells fans he is working with Netflix on a documentary about Diddy in March 2024.

Earlier this year, 50 Cent left a comment under what appeared to be a poster for a Netflix documentary titled, "Diddy Do It." He wrote, "This is gonna break records when it drops." However, it was soon revealed to be created by graphic designer and artist Kode Abdo, who posts his work online under the name BossLogic.

He even alluded to a documentary on his Instagram a month later, writing "Yo this documentary is going to be crazy DIDDY NO GOOD!" alongside a video outlining some of the crimes he is being accused of.

There is a documentary about Diddy in the works, from the producers of 'Quiet on the Set.'

While 50 Cent is not producing a documentary yet, there is a series in the works about Diddy. According to Billboard, a new Investigation Discovery docuseries will chronicle the disgraced mogul’s "pattern of depravity." The documentary will be by the producers of Quiet on the Set, which exposes the dark side of popular kids' TV shows.

The documentary will debut on ID and Max in 2025, and "trace Combs’ rise to power in the music industry, as well as how the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly abused that power for years." It will also feature interviews with Diddy's victims and those who have made accusations against him, as well as associates and people who worked closely with the rapper.

"As accounts of sexual assault, abusive behaviors, and other disturbing claims surface, the doc traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling an apparent pattern of depravity," the production company shared on Instagram.