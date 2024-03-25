Home > Television Can We Expect More Episodes of ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’? Co-directors Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz “would be happy to make four more hours on this subject,” the former said. By Dan Clarendon PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 5:36 p.m. ET Source: Investigation Discovery

Some Quiet on Set viewers are anticipating more episodes of the Investigation Discovery series — and thinking the docuseries could shift its focus from Nickelodeon to Disney Channel. “#QuietOnSet needs to go ahead and start on Season 2 with the Disney kids because we know it is highly probable it happened there, too,” one X user wrote on March 18. “Need a season 2 of #QuietOnSet with the Disney kids ‘cause I know they got some stories, too,” another viewer wrote on March 20.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you haven’t tuned in, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is described as a four-part docuseries that “uncovers the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children’s shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s” and “reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.” So what do we know about its future?

Is ‘Quiet on Set’ Season 2 in the cards?

So far, there’s no official word about Quiet on Set coming back for another season, but co-director Mary Robertson is game for more episodes. Robertson revealed as much in a recent interview when The Hollywood Reporter asked about Drake Bell’s interviews filling almost all of Episode 3 while other former child stars got less coverage.

Article continues below advertisement

“We would be happy to make four more hours on this subject,” Robertson said, explaining that it was important to give the spotlight to those whose experiences had thus far been pushed to the shadows. “There was a shared experience there. And because that experience was shared by many, those who participated, and probably some of those who watch will feel as though it’s validating a certain credibility to those accounts.”

Robertson said that if they had given 45 minutes to each interviewee, they would have ended up with a 12-hour series “I do think it would be wonderful for a continued exploration,” the co-director added. “We’d love to hear from more people who worked in this ecosystem and would like to share experiences.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

Will there be a fifth episode?

Even though Quiet on Set is billed as a four-part series, TV listings have led to confusion about whether a fifth episode will air. Rotten Tomatoes currently has a listing for a fifth episode titled “Breaking the Silence,” airing on Sunday, April 7, and Decider reports Google showed the same information.

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers reacted to those listings on Reddit. “This is very interesting,” one person wrote. “I just finished watching it, and I feel like they probably only scratched the surface. Plus, it’s gotten a lot of attention.” Another person said, “Wish the Investigation Discovery Twitter would at least tweet something to confirm this and promote it if it’s true. Most people probably assumed the 4th was it and won’t know there’s a 5th coming.”

In that Hollywood Reporter interview, co-director Emma Schwartz speculated about how a future series might continue Quiet on Set’s investigation. “I think it’s really sort of a question of who has stories they want to share and what they are,” Schwartz said. “We’re open to whatever that might be.”